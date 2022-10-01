Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $215.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.