Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

MTN stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.64. The company had a trading volume of 736,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,101. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.60 and a 200-day moving average of $238.44. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 89.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

