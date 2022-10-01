Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.32

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 577832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Valeo Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.