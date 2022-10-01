Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 28,723,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,991,707. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

