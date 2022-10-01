Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 3.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $42,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,449,000 after acquiring an additional 249,091 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,348,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,391,000 after acquiring an additional 281,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,533,000 after purchasing an additional 287,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,696,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

