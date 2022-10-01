Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8,512.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 220,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 217,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

