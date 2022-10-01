Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71.

