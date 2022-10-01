Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.54. 227,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,168. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

