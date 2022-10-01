Vanilla (VNL) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.90 or 0.06793660 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00088107 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00033374 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00065822 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031396 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018428 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001850 BTC.
About Vanilla
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
