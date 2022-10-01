VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Has $7.40 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 5.9% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned 0.25% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.