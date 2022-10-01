VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Makes New $617,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $52.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19.

