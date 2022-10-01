VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 405 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. OGE Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

OGE opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays cut their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

