Vectorium Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (VECT)

Vectorium (VECT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Vectorium has a total market capitalization of $3.77 billion and $953,327.00 worth of Vectorium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vectorium has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Vectorium coin can now be bought for approximately $244.65 or 0.01260147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010945 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Vectorium Coin Profile
Vectorium’s total supply is 15,411,499 coins. Vectorium’s official Twitter account is @VectoriumSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vectorium’s official website is www.vectorium.co.
Buying and Selling Vectorium
