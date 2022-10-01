Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $27.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNOF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano Price Performance

VRNOF stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Verano has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 million and a PE ratio of -11.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

About Verano

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Verano had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $223.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Verano will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.