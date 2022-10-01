Verge Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.25 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Verge has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $54.34 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,677,775 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

