Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,643,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $641,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,532 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 71,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,636,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

