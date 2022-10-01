Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.30% of Vertiv worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,254 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $143,541,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 9,271,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,799,000 after purchasing an additional 864,458 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen lowered their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of VRT opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

