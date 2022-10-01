VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $741,857.74 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $741,857.74 and $202.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.40 or 1.00026964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065270 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083017 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

