Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Down 2%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.29 and last traded at $37.63. 11,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 28,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter.

