VideoCoin Hits One Day Volume of $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. VideoCoin has a market cap of $13.44 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

