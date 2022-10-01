Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $565,961.81

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $565,961.81 and $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,405.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00143159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00275303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00761177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00616112 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,577,655 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

