VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

VOC stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.53. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth $752,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Further Reading

