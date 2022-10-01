VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 36,000 shares trading hands.

VPR Brands Stock Down 9.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About VPR Brands



VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

