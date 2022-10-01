W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Trading 2.6% Higher

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $65.12. 36,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,034,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Activity

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

