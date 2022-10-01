Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.