Wall Street Games (WSG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $480,178.00

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $1.93 million and $480,178.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004591 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00045396 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.71 or 0.01636582 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00035040 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games (WSG) is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 965,526,515,288,784 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wall Street Games’ official website is wsg.gg.

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

