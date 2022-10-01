Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.66

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 2325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
