Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.66

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 2325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Wallbox Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wallbox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter worth $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

