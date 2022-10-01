Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.70. 6,534,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

