Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 27.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $92,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,921. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

