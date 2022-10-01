Wanchain Market Capitalization Tops $36.85 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $36.85 million and $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00088117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00031365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007836 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,496,404 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

