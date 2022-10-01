WanSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,528.00 (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. WanSwap has a market cap of $587,487.99 and $15,528.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WanSwap has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WanSwap

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,527,576 coins. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

