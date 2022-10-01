WanSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,528.00 (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. WanSwap has a market cap of $587,487.99 and $15,528.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WanSwap has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About WanSwap
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,527,576 coins. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WanSwap Coin Trading
