Warp Finance Price Hits $12.15 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.15 or 0.00063081 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $56,793.16 and $2.35 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $131.05 or 0.00680823 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007926 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

