Waves Ducks (EGG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $965,134.27

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Waves Ducks coin can currently be purchased for about $21.98 or 0.00113748 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waves Ducks has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Waves Ducks has a market cap of $965,134.27 and approximately $9,048.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Ducks alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waves Ducks Coin Profile

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Ducks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Ducks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Ducks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Ducks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Ducks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.