Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 9.7%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was down 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 66,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,091,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

Wayfair Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,199 shares of company stock valued at $993,625. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Wayfair by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 8.1% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

