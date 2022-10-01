Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 365,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. TPG Pace Beneficial II accounts for 0.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 996,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 288,219 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 4th quarter worth $2,776,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTPG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.78. 431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

