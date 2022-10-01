Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JOFFU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,718,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOFFU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

