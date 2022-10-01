Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 54,726 Shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIOSU. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,866,000.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOSU remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,990. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

BioPlus Acquisition Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

