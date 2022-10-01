Wealthspring Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Alpha Partners Technology Merger makes up approximately 1.4% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTMU. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

Shares of APTMU stock remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

