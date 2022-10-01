Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,912,000 after buying an additional 570,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,567,000 after buying an additional 985,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,416,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,949,000 after buying an additional 931,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

