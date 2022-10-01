Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $378,345,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,312 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 833,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.40 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

