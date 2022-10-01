Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $401.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $406.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.79. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.