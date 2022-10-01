Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

