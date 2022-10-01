Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $386.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.45 and a 200-day moving average of $429.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

