Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $284.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

