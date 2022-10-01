Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 266,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

