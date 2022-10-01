Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,386 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $267.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

