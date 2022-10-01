Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day moving average of $204.44.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

