Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 6,376 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.51. The stock had a trading volume of 978,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.