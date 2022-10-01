Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 5,796 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $371,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.68. The company had a trading volume of 838,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,491. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

