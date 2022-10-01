Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 1.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.49% of ANSYS worth $102,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ANSYS by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 93,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 2.6 %

ANSYS stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.70. The company had a trading volume of 677,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,920. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.44 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.33.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

